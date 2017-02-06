French cop charged with rape over youth baton assault

The arrest of a youth worker in a Paris suburb who was allegedly sodomized with a baton led to new accusations of police brutality on Monday, reviving past controversies from France's crime-ridden housing estates.



One officer was charged Sunday night with rape, while three others were charged with assault over the arrest of a 22-year-old black man on Thursday in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb north of the capital.



The latest incident comes in the middle of a presidential election campaign and follows the death of a man in police custody in another Parisian suburb which led to violent protests last year.



The death in July of 24-year-old Adama Traore led to nights of violence in Beaumont-sur-Oise against the police, with cars set alight.



Hundreds of people were marching Monday in Aulnay-sous-Bois to demand justice for the alleged victim, described by family and friends as a youth worker who came from a respected family in the area.

