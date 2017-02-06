Nigerians take to streets to protest economic policy

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets in Lagos Monday to protest against the government's handling of the country's economic crisis and demand solutions to a crippling recession.



In the administrative capital of Abuja, dozens of people also turned out and marched to the presidential villa in protest at President Muhammadu Buhari's economic policies.



Nigerians have been suffering after a fall in oil prices since mid-2014 slashed government revenue, pushing up inflation to more than 20 percent and weakening the naira currency.

...