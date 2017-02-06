Leaked emails tarnish golden-boy Beckham

There has been a backlash against Beckham from sections of Britain's tabloid media.



Beckham has maintained a high profile since retiring from the game in May 2013 following a brief stint with French side Paris Saint-Germain.



Beckham received an OBE from the queen in 2003, a lower honor than a knighthood.



Blessed with an extraordinarily accurate right foot, Beckham was renowned for his dead-ball prowess and his seemingly limitless stamina, as well as his ever-changing hairstyles.



He won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League with United, creating both injury-time goals as Sir Alex Ferguson's side stormed back to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final.



Beckham moved to Los Angeles Galaxy in a trailblazing trans-Atlantic move in 2007 and won two MLS Cup titles, whilst also spending time on loan at European giants AC Milan and PSG.

...