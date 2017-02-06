French PM says Britain must discuss divorce terms first

Britain must discuss the terms of its divorce from the EU before talks on any future trade deal can start, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve warned Monday.



Cazeneuve added that any eventual deal could not give Britain better terms than it would have if it stayed inside the 28-nation European Union.



He is the latest EU leader to insist that London must strike the divorce deal -- including an exit bill that the EU estimates at 60 billion euros -- before talks can move on to the future relationship.

