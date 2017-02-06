EU's Juncker says fun is over as he heads to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev

Jean-Claude Juncker, the gaffe-prone head of the European Commission, Monday highlighted the difficulty the EU has in dealing with the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan with a joke at its president's expense.



Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg who has headed the EU's executive Commission since 2014, is well-known for his light-hearted quips and flouting of diplomatic protocol.



Donald Tusk, the head of the European Council that represents the 28 member states of the EU, stuck to more diplomatic language during his joint news conference with the Azeri president earlier Monday.

...