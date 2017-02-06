Trump lashes out amid rising opposition to travel ban

With the ban suspended since Friday, the legal battle has moved to San Francisco where a U.S. court of appeals ordered the administration to submit a brief Monday defending Trump's January 27 decision.



Despite initial public support, two new polls show that a majority of Americans now oppose the ban -- findings that Trump angrily dismissed as media lies.



The order slapped a blanket ban on entry for nationals of the seven mainly-Muslim countries for 90 days and barred all refugees for 120 days.



But Friday in Seattle, a federal district judge ordered the temporary nationwide suspension of the president's order, allowing the thousands of travellers who were suddenly barred from U.S. soil to start trickling back in.



The 97 companies speaking out against Trump's travel ban said it harms recruiting and retention of talent, threatens business operations, and hampers their ability to attract investment to the United States.



Specifically, the Democrats said Trump's travel ban could endanger U.S. troops in the field, disrupt counterterrorism cooperation and feed Islamic State group propaganda.



Trump had blasted Judge James Robart in a series of angry tweets.

...