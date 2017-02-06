Nigeria's president "hale and hearty", says deputy amid health doubts

Nigeria's absentee president is in good health and is expected to return home soon, his deputy said Monday, after mounting unease about the leader's well-being spilled over into street protests.



President Muhammadu Buhari has been in Britain since mid-January for unspecified medical checks and many Nigerians suspect his health is worse than officials admit.



Current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting leader in Buhari's absence, told reporters in Abuja the president was "hale and hearty" when they spoke Monday afternoon.

...