Brazil sends troops to state torn by violence due to police strike

Brazil's president on Monday ordered 200 troops to the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, where a police strike in recent days sparked a wave of violence including what is already believed to be dozens of murders.



Local media reported that as many as 50 people have died during the period, an unusually high death toll for the state in such a short period.



President Michel Temer, who also authorized the use of federal troops to quell uprisings in prisons last month that led to around 140 deaths in various states, dispatched the country's defense minister to Espirito Santo on Monday.



The state security spokesman said federal troops were expected to arrive by Tuesday.

