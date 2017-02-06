Fillon apologizes for expenses scandal but refuses to step aside

French rightwing presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday apologized for hiring his wife as his parliamentary aide, admitting he made an "error" as he sought to draw a line under a damaging scandal.



Fillon's presidential bid has been in turmoil since it emerged that his British-born spouse was paid over 800,000 euros ($860,000) over three periods between 1988 and 2013 for a suspected fake job as his assistant.



Fillon also used funds available to lawmakers to hire two of his children, paying them 84,000 euros ($91,000) pre-tax between 2005 and 2007 .



Fillon, a devout Catholic who won the nomination of the Republicans party in November on a pledge to slash public spending, had been the frontrunner until two weeks ago.



Fillon again presented himself as the victim of dirty tricks on Monday, claiming "32 years of irreproachable ethics" in politics.



Both Fillon and his wife were questioned last week over the affair.



Fillon's listing poll numbers had created alarm in his camp, leading some members of his party to call for a replacement candidate.

...