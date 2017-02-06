Sahel leaders agree new joint counter-terror force

Troops from five Sahel countries plan to set up a new counter-terror force in the region, where alarm over the militant threat is mounting, leaders said Monday in Mali's capital.



The gathering took place barely three weeks after the worst attack in the region for years, the January 18 suicide bombing in the northern Malian city of Gao that left almost 80 people dead.



"To better combat terrorism in G5 countries, we have decided to implement the creation of a G5 force," President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger told a press conference.



There was no word on the number of troops the force would have or where they would be stationed.



Hundreds of Europeans too are serving with the 12,000-strong UN peacekeeper force stationed in Mali, which has become the UN's most dangerous operation in two decades with 70 lives lost.

