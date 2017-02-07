Tough being a (president’s) kid?

If it's tough being a kid, try being a "first kid" – the child of an American president. Just ask President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea.



Now, President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron, is finding out.



Days after the incident involving Rich, the White House appealed for respect for Barron's privacy.



Trump also suggested the dustup may have bothered Barron, who has only been seen publicly during big moments of the past year, such as the night Trump addressed the Republican National Convention and election night.



Doug Wead, who wrote a book about the children of presidents, said it's the "ultimate hurt" when the offspring become the vehicle for the ire that some grown-ups wish they could direct toward the president.



Chelsea Clinton said on Twitter that "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid". But she also added that standing up for kids means opposing Trump policies that hurt them.



The Bush sisters also wrote a letter to the Obama girls when they moved into the White House in 2009 at ages 10 and 7 .

...