Trump vows to defeat ‘forces of death’

President Donald Trump vowed Monday that America and its allies would defeat the "forces of death" and keep radical extremists from gaining a foothold on U.S. soil, but did not offer details about his strategy to defeat Daesh (ISIS).



In his first visit to U.S. Central Command – responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia – Trump did not say whether he would scrap the anti-Daesh mission in Iraq and Syria undertaken by his predecessor Barack Obama.



Trump had made fighting "radical Islamic terrorism" a central plank of his election campaign and the issue is emerging as the organizing principle of his foreign and domestic policies.



Earlier, Trump sat down for lunch with a room full of troops in fatigues from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, as well as senior members of his White House staff.

...