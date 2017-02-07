Fillon defiant, vows to stay in race despite scandal

Determined despite unending attacks, Fillon, stressing his 32 years in politics, vowed to stay in the race.



Fillon apologized for employing his wife, while noting that it is not illegal and he is not the only politician to have done so.



Prosecutors are trying to determine whether Fillon's family members did the jobs of parliamentary aides.



The Paris prosecutor's office Thursday expanded its investigation to include Fillon's son and daughter.



Fillon reiterated he would withdraw if he were charged – but questioned whether the financial prosecutor's office handling the case was the proper jurisdiction.



Fillon said he was publishing his assets online Monday night.



Fillon did not say who would be behind such a plot.



Conservative lawmaker Georges Fenech, among those who wanted Fillon to withdraw, changed his mind after the firm defense.



Tuesday, lawmakers in Fillon's party hold their weekly meeting, a likely place to examine the fallout from the scandal.

