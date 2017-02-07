Appeals court to hear arguments on Trump's travel ban

The U.S. Justice Department will face off with opponents in a federal appeals court Tuesday over the fate of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, his most controversial act since taking office last month.



Last Friday, U.S. District Judge James Robart suspended Trump's ban, opening a window for people from the seven affected countries to enter the country.



The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear arguments over whether to restore the ban from Justice Department lawyers and opposing attorneys for the states of Minnesota and Washington at 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT).



Trump has said the travel measures are designed to protect the country against the threat of terrorism.



Appeals courts are generally leery of upending the status quo, which in this case is the lower court's suspension of the ban.

...