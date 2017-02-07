Haiti set to inaugurate new president

President-elect Jovenel Moise will be inaugurated Tuesday after having survived Haiti's year-and-a-half electoral crisis, assuming power as political tensions continue to simmer.



In February 2016, with Martelly's five-year term nearing its end and his political succession in limbo, Haiti's parliament elected Jocelerme Privert, president of the Senate at the time, to be interim president.



So it is finally Tuesday that Privert will hand over the presidential sash to the National Assembly speaker, who will then give it to Moise.



No former Haitian head of state has officially confirmed attendance.



The incoming president has also said he had invited the 53 other former presidential candidates to signal his willingness to ease political tensions.

