S. Korea ex-culture minister charged over artist blacklist

A former South Korean culture minister was formally charged Tuesday for creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists who had voiced criticism of now-impeached President Park Geun-Hye, prosecutors said.



Two of the impeached president's former aides were also charged, and prosecutors named Park herself as an accomplice in the creation of the list, although she says she was not aware of its existence.



The artists named had voiced support for liberal opposition parties, or criticized Park's conservative government and its policy failures, including the botched rescue efforts after the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking in which around 300 people died.

