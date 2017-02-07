Philippines' defence minister says peace talks with rebels possible

Peace talks between the Philippine government and communist rebels to end nearly five decades of conflict are still possible even though the president has ordered "all-out war", the defense minister said Tuesday.



President Rodrigo Duterte announced on the weekend the government was scrapping a ceasefire with the New People's Army saying the "terrorist group" was making "huge", unacceptable demands despite government concessions.



A ceasefire was declared in August and last month, the government asked the U.S. State Department to remove the rebel movement's Netherlands-based founder and leader, Jose Ma. Sison, from its terrorist blacklist to move negotiations forward.

