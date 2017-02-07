China judge blasts Trump as 'enemy of rule of law'

A top Chinese judge has branded President Donald Trump a bully and an "enemy of the rule of law" for attacking the U.S. judiciary as China revels in the upheaval gripping the world's leading democracy.



Trump launched a tirade against U.S. District Judge James Robart for suspending his travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim nations last week, deriding him as a "so-called judge".



He Fan, of the Supreme People's Court of China, likened Trump's criticism to the murder of a judge in China last month.

...