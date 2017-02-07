Hopes for a thaw as Poland's Kaczynski meets Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Warsaw Tuesday amid signs its conservative rulers are keen to repair the co-operation essential for European Union (EU) attempts to handle economic and political problems ahead.



Merkel needs the backing of Poland's government, wary of any



Merkel will hold a rare meeting with Law and Justice party (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who holds no government posts but is widely seen as the country's main decision-maker.



Tuesday's talks take place in the shadow of Kaczynski's deep-running mistrust of Germany, and of Merkel, arguably the most powerful figure in the EU.



Kaczynski, who has said he hopes Merkel will secure another term in this year's German election, routinely refuses to see ambassadors to Warsaw, including the German envoy, and has met few foreign leaders since the PiS returned to power.

