Myanmar rejects UN criticism of Rohingya abuse investigation

A Myanmar state commission probing allegations the military has killed, tortured and raped Rohingya Muslims rejected accusations it is not credible, saying Tuesday it was focused on the "truth" and not pleasing the U.N.



Last week the United Nations' human rights office said Myanmar's military had likely killed hundreds of Rohingya during a continuing crackdown in a "calculated policy of terror" against the Muslim minority.



Following last week's U.N. report a spokesman for Myanmar's president said the government was concerned by the "extremely serious allegations" and would investigate them through the Rakhine commission.



The Rakhine commission is the second body created by Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to try to heal the religious divide in the state since sectarian unrest killed more than 100 people in 2012 .

