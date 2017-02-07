Somalia to elect president amid security, drought woes

Somalia is to hold its presidential election Wednesday after numerous delays, with ongoing security concerns and warnings of famine topping the agenda for the new administration.



President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is seeking re-election against 22 other candidates.



The troubled Horn of Africa nation, which has not had an effective central government in three decades, had been promised a one-person, one-vote election in 2016 .



The presidential election had been due to take place in August, four years after the previous vote in which just 135 clan elders chose MPs who then voted for the country's leader.



Elections instead began in October with an electoral college system that excluded ordinary citizens and instead involved 14,025 delegates voting for candidates for both parliament and a new upper house.



All 23 candidates are men after the only declared female candidates dropped out.



The UN warned last week of "possible famine" in Somalia as a severe drought has pushed nearly 3 million people to the edge of starvation.

