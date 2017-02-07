UK speaker criticised over Trump parliament tirade

The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons came under fire Tuesday for saying he was "strongly opposed" to Donald Trump addressing parliament during the U.S. president's state visit later this year.



Many opposition Labour and Scottish National Party MPs applauded the speech, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backed the Speaker on Twitter, calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel the state visit.



More than 1.8 million people have signed a public petition calling on ministers to cancel Trump's visit, which MPs are due to debate later this month, although a recent poll showed that only 36 percent of Britons opposed the visit.



More than 160 of parliament's 650 MPs have signed a parliamentary motion opposing an address by Trump, citing the travel ban and his comments on torture and women.

