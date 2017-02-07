Afghans dig with 'any tools possible' for avalanche survivors



Afghan villagers were digging with shovels and whatever else they could find in a desperate race Tuesday to save survivors days after avalanches buried whole villages in the mountainous north and east.



Blocked roads and difficult terrain meant rescue equipment was in short supply in villages in worst-hit Nuristan province, where at least 66 people have died -- including 53 in one village.



President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that avalanches and freezing weather had killed 160 people and destroyed hundreds of houses across Afghanistan in the past six weeks.



Some areas in mountainous Badakhshan, for example, are only accessible by road for three months a year, and can take up to 20 days to reach by road.



Last month heavy snowfall and freezing weather killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in the northern province of Jawzjan.

...