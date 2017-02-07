Walesa rejects evidence suggesting he collaborated

Lech Walesa, Poland's former president and leader of its peaceful pro-democracy struggle, on Tuesday rejected evidence recently presented by state experts who claim it proves that he was a communist-era paid informer.



Walesa insisted on Tuesday that he never collaborated, not even under pressure from authorities, and appealed to journalists to gather and publish proof that he was persecuted and fired from jobs by the authorities in the 1970s for his anti-communist activity.



Walesa won the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize for leading Solidarity, the peaceful pro-democracy movement.

...