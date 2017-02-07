France's Fillon tries to revive scandal-hit campaign

French right-wing presidential candidate Francois Fillon met lawmakers from his party Tuesday before what he called a campaign "relaunch," after apologizing for hiring his wife as a parliamentary aide.



Fillon was to meet lawmakers from his Republicans party and then attend a campaign event in the northern city of Troyes as he seeks to get his campaign back on track less than three months before the first round of the election on April 23 .



Fillon's woes have benefited his main rivals in the presidential race, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist former banker Emmanuel Macron, who is running under the banner of his own political movement, En Marche (On the Move).



Polls carried out before his explanation show that Fillon, for months the leader of the race, would now be eliminated in the first round on April 23, with Le Pen and Macron moving on to the May 7 runoff.



Le Pen blasted Fillon on Tuesday, saying: "I don't understand anything about what (he) has done and what he says.

...