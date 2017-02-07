German troops bulk up NATO-led force in Lithuania

Several hundred German soldiers arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday as part of the multinational NATO battalion being deployed in the country, part of the alliance's effort to beef up its eastern flank.



The battalion is one of four NATO is providing on a rotational basis to Lithuania and three other countries in light of a newly aggressive Russia.



The German troops will head up a force including Belgian, Dutch and French soldiers, among other nations, that will reach full strength of some 1,200 members this spring.



In recent years, Lithuania has purchased about half a billion euros' worth of German-made armored vehicles, artillery and military trucks.

