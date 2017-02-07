Federal troops establish control in Brazilian city

Brazilian federal troops began to reestablish control Tuesday over the state of Espirito Santo, where scores of people are reported to have been killed since the police went on strike.



More troops were deploying Tuesday with the total planned to reach 1,200, the state governor's office said.



Brazil's Military Police – as the force patrolling cities throughout Latin America's biggest country is known – is barred by law from going on strike.



The police want better conditions and higher salaries.

