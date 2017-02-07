Philippine leader angrily scolds 228 police officers on TV

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte berated more than 200 policemen accused of a variety of offenses, threatening on national television Tuesday that he would send them to a southern island to fight militants dreaded for beheading captives.



Duterte, a longtime crime-busting city mayor and government prosecutor who ran after erring policemen and soldiers before he rose to the presidency last June, said he had wanted to punish the policemen by ordering them to clear the murky Pasig River by the presidential palace of water lilies, but that the river was clear of lilies.



Duterte said the policemen can opt to resign but warned them about getting involved in criminal syndicates like some former police and military personnel.

...