British PM promises MPs vote on draft Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May agreed Tuesday to give British lawmakers a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is finalized, seeking to fend off a rebellion over a bill to start negotiations to leave the EU.



May had previously promised a vote in parliament before the deal comes into force, but conceded this would now take place before it was concluded – a key demand from many pro-European lawmakers.



However, her government warned that in the event of parliament rejecting the withdrawal terms and any deal on a new trading relationship with the European Union, Britain would still leave the bloc.



Many MPs are skeptical that both the exit terms and a new trade deal can be agreed within the two-year negotiating timetable, which can only be extended if all other 27 EU leaders agree.

...