US Senate poised to vote on controversial education secretary

The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.



Following a rocky Senate confirmation hearing, Democrats have attacked DeVos as being unprepared to lead the Department of Education.



With 46 Democrats, two independents, and two Republicans expected to vote against DeVos, that leaves only 50 Republicans thought to be supporting her in the 100-member Senate.



Democrats kept the Senate in session throughout Monday night debating on DeVos and in an attempt to pressure one more Republican to join in opposition to DeVos and thus defeat her.



Under the U.S. Constitution, the vice president also serves as president of the Senate.

