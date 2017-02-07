Disgruntled troops seize town in southeastern Ivory Coast



Special forces troops poured out of their camp firing weapons in the air and seized control of a town in southeast Ivory Coast Tuesday in another show of discontent within the military.



A Defence Ministry official told Reuters that General Lassina Doumbia, commander of the special forces, travelled to Adiake to meet the soldiers in an attempt to end the uprising.



Ivorian authorities have not released details but mutiny leaders said the deal included a promise to pay 12 million CFA francs ($19,476.73) to some 8,400 troops.



While those revolts have eased in recent weeks, one regional security official said that Tuesday's mutiny by the special forces – among the best trained and equipped troops in the army – was worrying.

...