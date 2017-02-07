Scottish parliament votes overwhelmingly against Brexit bill

The Scottish parliament, in a symbolic motion, voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to reject Britain's march towards the EU exit, with the semi-autonomous government warning Scotland would not be "humiliated".



The Scottish government said the vote – backed by nearly three quarters of Scottish lawmakers from across the political spectrum – is one of the most important in the parliament's 18-year history.



The Scottish Parliament voted by 90 votes to 34 that the draft legislation should not proceed as Edinburgh has received no commitment that it will be effectively consulted on the exit terms.



Twenty months later Scotland voted to remain in the EU by 62 percent, but it was outvoted by England which has a vastly larger population.

