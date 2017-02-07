Condition of Louvre attack suspect 'deteriorates sharply'

The Egyptian suspect in the attack on soldiers outside the Louvre museum in Paris was questioned in hospital Tuesday over the attack but the interrogation was cut short after his condition deteriorated, judicial sources said.



Abdallah El-Hamahmy, 29 was shot after lunging at a group of soldiers on patrol next to the Louvre on Friday, wielding two machetes and shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest).



The attack near the Louvre, one of the world's most visited museums, has revived fears that France remains a target for extremists after a string of bloody attacks that have killed more than 230 people since 2015 .

