Violence spreads in Paris suburbs after police rape accusation

French police arrested a dozen people in a fourth straight night of confrontation with youths in suburbs north of Paris, with tension sparked by accusations of police violence spreading to new areas, a police representative said.



Yves Lefebvre told franceinfo public radio about 10 vehicles were torched as young people hurled petrol bombs in standoffs with law enforcement officers in a region north of the capital where more serious rioting drew world-wide attention in 2005 .



One of the police officers involved in the man's arrest on Feb. 2 has been placed under formal investigation for suspected rape and three others for unnecessary violence.



Aulnay-sous-Bois is one of several areas where riots erupted in 2005 after two teenagers who fled from police in the nearby neighbourhood of Clichy-sous-Bois died from accidental electrocution in a power station where they had hidden.

