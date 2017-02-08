Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has earned a rare rebuke by the Senate for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.



The Massachusetts Democrat ran afoul of the chamber's arcane rules by reading a three-decade-old letter from Dr. Martin Luther King's widow that dated to Sen. Jeff Sessions' failed judicial nomination three decades ago.



Warren was reading from a letter that was written 10 years before Sessions was even elected to the Senate.



Now, Warren is forbidden from speaking again on Sessions' nomination.

