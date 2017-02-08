Dakota Access pipeline construction expected to get go-ahead

The developer of the stalled Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the $3.8 billion project, though the American Indian tribe that has led the battle against the project for months has vowed to continue the fight.



The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.



The Army intends to cancel further environmental study and allow the Lake Oahe crossing, according to court documents the Justice Department filed that include letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer.



Details of the tribe's legal challenge to the Army's decision were still being worked out, attorney Jan Hasselman said Tuesday.



The Corps launched a study of the crossing on Jan. 18, two days before Obama left office, that could have taken up to two years to complete.



Phyllis Young, a protest leader and member of the Standing Rock Sioux, believes the Army's decision may draw some people back.

...