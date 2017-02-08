Philippines seeks US, China help to combat sea pirates

The Philippines is seeking US and Chinese help to guard a major sea lane as Islamic militants shift attacks to international shipping, officials said Wednesday.



Manila does not want the Sibutu Passage between Malaysia's Sabah state and the southern Philippines to turn into a Somalia-style pirate haven, coast guard officials said.



In the past year Abu Sayyaf gunmen from the southern Philippines have boarded ships and kidnapped dozens of crewmen for ransom in waters between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, raising regional alarm.



Garcia said details of the possible sea patrol cooperation with China would likely be discussed at a meeting between the two countries' coast guards in Manila next week.

