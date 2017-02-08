Malaysia seizes pig-hair brushes after Muslims complain

Malaysian authorities have seized thousands of paint brushes suspected of containing pig bristles after consumers in this Muslim-majority nation demanded a crackdown, officials said Wednesday.



Pigs and dogs are considered unclean by many Muslims, who make up some 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million people.



The halal tag is issued by an Islamic government body to certify products safe to be used by Muslims.



The Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia called for stricter enforcement not just for paint brushes, but for other products as well.

