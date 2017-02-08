Key Ukraine rebel commander killed in 'act of terror'

A military chief of a self-proclaimed Russian-backed republic in eastern Ukraine was killed in an "act of terror" Wednesday, the latest victim of a string of similar attacks, local authorities said.



The dead man was Mikhail Tolstykh, 36, head of the notorious "Somali" battalion and a leading commander of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, the rebels' spokesman told AFP.



Rebel chief Alexander Zakharchenko accused the Ukrainian military of conducting the attack.



Several rebel commanders considered to be adversaries of the separatist authorities have been killed in car bombings and ambushes far from the scene of the fighting in eastern Ukraine.



Born in eastern Ukraine, he served in the army as a tank commander and later worked various manual jobs before he joined the rebel cause, where he also started off as a driver for another commander.

