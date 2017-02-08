UK govt 'does not believe' in second Scottish referendum

The British government "does not believe there should be a second referendum" on Scottish independence, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said Wednesday, following reports that she is making contingency plans for another vote.



Speculation is mounting that Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will declare her intention to hold a rerun of the September 2014 vote, as a poll published Wednesday revealed rising support for independence ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.



Scotland rejected independence by 55 percent in 2014, but 20 months later it voted to remain in the European Union by 62 percent, sparking calls for a fresh vote.

...