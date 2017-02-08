Hungary plans to detain migrants while asylum requests assessed

Hungary plans to detain migrants while their asylum requests are assessed, a ruling party lawmaker said Wednesday, a proposal that human rights campaigners said could be illegal.



The plan will be part of the spring legislative agenda of the Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose popular hard-line stance on immigration may help him retain power at an election early next year.



Under the plan, migrants whose asylum applications are not immediately rejected would no longer be allowed to move freely while their requests are processed, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Lajos Kosa told a news conference.

...