Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle

British MPs look set to approve a bill on Wednesday empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start Brexit negotiations, in a major step towards Britain leaving the European Union.



Seven months after the historic referendum vote to leave the 28-nation bloc, the House of Commons is expected to grant approval for May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.



Under pressure from MPs, the government was forced to concede on Tuesday that parliament would have a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is sent to the European Parliament for approval.



Corbyn has imposed a "three-line whip" demanding MPs support the Brexit bill but last week 47 MPs defied him – and more have threatened to do so on Wednesday.

