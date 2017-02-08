Brussels bomber's friend fled Belgium despite conviction: prosecutor

A friend of one of the Brussels bombers managed to flee Belgium despite having been sentenced to seven years in prison for terrorist offenses, prosecutors said Wednesday.



Khattab, a dual Belgian-Syrian national, received the harshest of 26 sentences in a mass terror trial of people linked to top Belgian extremist recruiter Khalid Zerkani.



Khattab had been arrested in Belgium in October 2014 after having returned from a visit to Syria, La Derniere Heure reported.



Bomber Laachraoui, 24, was also convicted at the same trial and sentenced to five years in jail in absentia.

...