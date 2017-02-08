Brazil state wants more troops amid crime wave due to police strike

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo Wednesday requested more federal troops to stem a crime wave amid an ongoing police strike that in five days has led to more than 80 reported deaths.



Despite the pending mobilization of 1,000 soldiers, and a contingent of 200 federal police officers who arrived in the southeastern state on Tuesday, violence continues its grip after state police began striking in a pay dispute last weekend.



Confronting the wave of assaults, looting and murders, local officials said they would need hundreds more troops to help make up for an average deployment of 1,800 officers who normally patrol the small coastal state north of Rio de Janeiro.

...