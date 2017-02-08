France's Macron seen beating Le Pen in presidential runoff: polls

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will lose in an election runoff for president to centrist Emmanuel Macron, though she still appears certain to take lead position in the first round, two opinion polls of voting intentions showed Wednesday.



An Elabe poll showed Le Pen coming first in the first round with 25.5-26 percent of the vote against 22-23.5 percent for Macron -- figures roughly similar to a poll by Ifop Fiducial which gave figures of 26 percent for Le Pen and 18 percent for Macron.

...