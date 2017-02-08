Investigators confirm identity of Louvre attacker

French investigators Wednesday confirmed the suspect in last week's machete attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris was a 29-year-old Egyptian, a source close to the probe said.



In Friday's attack at the world's busiest museum, Hamahmy was wielding two machetes when he lunged at four soldiers in the underground ticketing area, shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest).



Hamahmy has told investigators he did not intend to attack soldiers but instead wanted to stage a more symbolic attack against France by defacing artworks at the Louvre with spray paint that was found in his backpack.

...