Ex-IMF chief Rato, already in dock, accused of 'tax fraud'

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato stands accused of tax fraud carried out in his native Spain over more than a decade, according to a report Wednesday detailing charges that come atop another ongoing trial for embezzlement.



Rato, who was Spain's economy minister from 1996 to 2004 and led the International Monetary Fund from 2004 to 2007, failed to declare "a little more than 14 million euros (15 million dollars) in earnings from 2004 to 2015 inclusive", the report by the tax authority's fraud investigation division (ONIF) said, according to El Pais newspaper.

...