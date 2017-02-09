Paris violence spreads after police rape allegation

Violence spread in Paris' northern suburbs for a fourth night overnight Tuesday, and French police arrested a dozen people, police said Wednesday, amid accusations that police officers raped and beat a man they were detaining. Dozens of vehicles and a nursery school were set on fire by youths during standoffs with police in an area of Paris where riots in 2005 drew global attention to the stark contrast between wealthy Paris and the suburbs that surround it.



The 2005 riots, in which 10,000 cars and 300 buildings were set on fire, prompted then Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy to declare a state of emergency. Political opponents say Sarkozy made matters worse when, as president from 2007 to 2012, he scrapped specialized local police teams and cut police staffing by 10,000 .

