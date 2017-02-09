May quashes bid to derail her Brexit plan

Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from Parliament's lower chamber Wednesday to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31 .



The bill now needs the approval of the upper chamber, in which May does not have a majority, before it becomes law.



An opinion poll indicated Wednesday that support for Scottish independence had risen since May came out last month in favor of Britain making a clean break when it leaves the EU. Scottish National Party lawmakers repeatedly said in Parliament they were being denied a voice in the Brexit process, which was fueling demand for another independence referendum.

...