Trump defiant on travel ban, questions judges’ motivation

President Donald Trump Wednesday slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as "so political".



The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump's executive order on immigration, which temporarily suspends the country's refugee program and bans travel for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.



Ultimately the matter is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is ideologically split with four liberal justices and four conservatives pending Senate action on Trump's nomination of conservative appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill a lingering vacancy on the high court.



Trump, in his remarks, sought to link his comments about the court battle over his executive order to the law enforcement community in attendance.

